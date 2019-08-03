Andrew Luck will not practice next week

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck remains out of practice with a lingering calf injury, and he won’t be back any time soon.

Coach Frank Reich confirmed today that Luck won’t participate in any of next week’s practices leading up to Thursday night’s preseason opener at Buffalo.

Reich tried to put a positive spin on the news, saying, “I feel good about where we’re at.” But we’ve previously seen the Colts paint an overly optimistic picture about a Luck injury, when he missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury that the team initially said wouldn’t cause him to miss any regular-season games at all.

There’s no reason to think Luck’s calf injury is anything close to that serious, but it’s always a concern for any team when the starting quarterback isn’t healthy enough to practice. Luck wasn’t healthy enough to practice this week, and he won’t be next week, either.