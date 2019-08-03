Eli Manning: Good memories with Odell, but sometimes feelings get hurt

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Eli Manning says he’ll remember the good times with Odell Beckham Jr., even if their tenure as teammates ended with some hard feelings.

Manning told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that he views his time playing with Beckham as a positive.

“Obviously I have wonderful memories with Odell,” Manning said. “I’ve known Odell a long time, since he was a junior in high school. That’s probably the first time I threw a pass to Odell. Both growing up in New Orleans, we went to the same high school. We had a number of great years and big plays and exciting plays here. Unfortunately this business, teammates move on and go to different places, whether it’s trades or retirement or whatnot. You go through it, and sometimes it’s just not a happy ending. It rarely ends happily for anybody in this league, but obviously feelings get hurt and things happen. People say things. But I think we both want to move on. We both have our futures to look forward to, and this upcoming season to look forward to, and I wish him nothing but the best and success.”

Asked if he still has a good relationship with Beckham, Manning answered, “I hope so. You know, we haven’t talked a whole lot since everything happened, but, I hope, eventually all of this gets put behind and we can just enjoy the places where we are right now and what’s going forward and just kind of laugh about this one day.”

Given the current trajectories of the Browns and Giants, it may be Beckham who gets the last laugh. But Manning will try to show that he and the Giants can move on without their star receiver.