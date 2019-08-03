Jay Gruden “seriously doubt[s]” that Washington will trade Trent Williams

Getty Images

Tackle Trent Williams wants out of Washington. Washington coach Jay Gruden remains optimistic that Williams eventually will show up.

Gruden told reporters on Saturday that he is “still optimistic, very optimistic” about Williams ending his holdout.

It’s widely believed that the absence isn’t about money, but about the player’s unhappiness with the manner in which team medical personnel handled the tumor on his head. It’s also widely believed that Williams wants to be traded. Gruden don’t see it happening.

“I would seriously doubt that,” Gruden said.

Gruden doesn’t know what it would take to persuade Williams to return.

“I do not have an understanding on what it would take to get him back here,” Gruden said. “If I did, he’d be back here.”

Washington reportedly plans to wait Williams out, hopeful that a mountain of fines eventually will get him to cave. PFT has reported that Williams simply doesn’t care about the fines.