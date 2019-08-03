Jon Gruden, Derek Carr will be next-door neighbors in Vegas

AP

Nathan Peterman may be “growing on” Jon Gruden, but it’s Derek Carr who is moving in next door to the Raiders coach.

Gruden confirmed Saturday that he and Carr are building homes in the Las Vegas area.

“We are next-door neighbors. We will be,” Gruden said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That will be a lot of fun. We might knock down the fence and [make the yard] one.”

The Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020, with their training facility in Henderson.

“Maybe we can carpool,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com.