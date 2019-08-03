Josh Gordon applies for reinstatement

Posted by Mike Florio on August 3, 2019, 10:27 AM EDT
Getty Images

It’s unclear when receiver Josh Gordon will be cleared to return to the NFL. It is clear that Gordon is trying to get back in.

Charean Williams of PFT reports that Gordon has applied for reinstatement.

Gordon has been suspended on multiple occasions by the league for violations of the substance-abuse policy. Most recently, the league suspended him during the 2018 season, at a time when he had emerged as a legitimate receiving threat for the Patriots.

And the Patriots definitely could use him, if they can get him back. And the NFL could use him, too, because the more highly-skilled players the NFL can get on the field, the more compelling the games can be, the more people will be inclined to watch the games, the higher the ratings for the games will be, and the more money everyone will make.

In 11 games last season, Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdown.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Josh Gordon applies for reinstatement

  2. He was a lot of fun to watch last season, so I hope his application is successful. Roger seems to be putting on a show of friendliness to players in recent months (no doubt for CBA purposes), so maybe it’ll happen.

  3. He didn’t hurt his family nor threaten them in anyway. All he did was smoke something that’s legal in most states

    BAN THIS MONSTER FOR LIFE

  4. After all it’s not as if Gordon punched his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach and choked her or broke his son’s arm and beat him with a belt or told his girlfriend that she should be terrified of him ‘TOO,’ indicating that the three-year-old is already terrified. It’s not like Gordon did anything like that, so, sure, he should be reinstated.

  7. This guy truly deserves another chance, I mean, it’s not like he knew the rules, the consequences, or had been suspended before or anything.

  8. No way. He smokes weed and plays for the patriots.

    Tyreek Hill beats up women and children, threatens peoples lives, but plays for the team best positioned to keep patriots out of another super bowl, zero consequences or accountability.

  9. The ‘just smoked some weed’ argument is childishly dismissive of Gordon’s struggle. The man has real mental health and substance abuse issues. It would be a hack of a success story if he has conquered his demons. Certainly getting back to his practicing his trade would go a long way towards that goal.

  11. I would love to see him back on the field for the Patriots, especially since they need all the talent they can get at receiver, but I really hope that he gets his life in order first. Some things are bigger than football. He needs to get himself in a good place mentally and hopefully overcome his demons.

  13. Goodell should reinstate him after the Tyreek Hill situation….after all, Hill is a weapon in the Chiefs offense that helps their SB chances, but Josh Gordon would be also in the Patriots offense…it’s only fair

  14. So tell me, how many times is your employer going to put up with you constantly breaking company policy rules before they can your ass. Gordon should feel lucky that they even let him re-apply.

  15. The guy just cant stay clean, for his career, no matter what substance it is. Which, that info has not been released. So it could be more than being a pothead.

  16. I hope he does well. Im not a Pats fan but I am fan of people beating their demons and being able to do what they are best at.

    Josh Gordon shouldn’t sell cars, Josh Gordon should be getting touchdowns.

  19. If Josh Gordon is not reinstated we should all buy Josh Gordon jerseys. Or is that banned too? I am tired of Goodell’s kangaroo court.

    Roger, we’re watching you.

  22. I’m legitimately curious where Josh Gordon ranks on a per-game basis in NFL history.

    When he is on the field, he is a monster to others.

    When he is off the field, the monsters consume him.

    He doesnt seem like a bad guy, he wasn’t really one to reset the Days Without An Arrest meter. I wish him the best in controlling his demons.

  24. Queue all the “weed is legal here blah blah” or “it’s just weed” comments….like it or not it’s a substance that is BANNED in the NFL. Gordon is a grown man and fully aware he can’t use it or anything else the NFL bans. These players crack me up cause they can’t stay away from things for a few years in order to make millions of dollars playing a game that will set them up for life of doing nothing but sitting around getting stoned after they are done playing if they so choose to. Josh has a ton of problems and weed isn’t one of them.

  25. If he wasn’t that talented would anyone really care? At some point you have to learn from your mistakes and work hard at self control. I personally think that he is a really talented player, but you must abide by the rules or be banned. I understand this with my job, so why should he be any different? Playing in the NFL is a privilege, not a right. How many chances does he deserve ?

  29. How many second chances has he had? Since he played eleven games last year I can’t see him being reinstated yet since it would mean he’d only miss five games. Gordon couldn’t even keep himself clean when the Patriots had watchers on this guy. He snuck away from them which is how he got into this recent trouble. Does anyone really think he can pass any drug tests if he gets reinstated?

  31. Gordon’s abuse problems were (are) much more then just weed. He admitted as much publicly. (Codeine and other opiates). Another sad story of an uber talented athlete with a monkey on his back ala Lawrence Taylor and Doc Gooden.

  32. People could have a better understanding of the situation if it was disclosed what his addiction is. Everyone just assumes it’s weed but if it’s something harder than that then maybe he’d garner more support

  33. Incognito wanted to cut his Dad’s head off his dead body. He threatened to shoot funeral home employees and had firearms in his vehicle during the commission of these crimes. If he had smoked a little herb instead, maybe none of that ever happens? Oh well, he’s back in the league regardless.

  34. Caught 40 passes for 720 yards, 18 yards per catch second only to D Jackson last season. Gronk too had a high yards per catch overall and people say Brady only dinks and dunks. If you give Brady big pro bowl type receivers then he is as good as others on the deep ball, not the best but still very good.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!