Kareem Hunt activated off NFI, cleared to practice

The Browns activated running back Kareem Hunt off the non-football injury list Saturday, clearing him to practice in the Orange and Brown scrimmage.

Hunt spent the first eight practices of camp rehabbing from a groin injury, which he tweaked while working out on his own after the June minicamp.

The Browns have seven practices remaining in Berea, two against the Colts in Westfield, Indiana, and four preseason games before Hunt’s suspension begins Aug. 31.

His return was a welcome sight for the Browns, who also have had running backs Duke Johnson and Trayone Gray nursing injuries.

Hunt signed with the Browns during the offseason but first must serve a suspension for two separate physical altercations.