Pat Bowlen’s children unveil his Hall of Fame bust

AP

Pat Bowlen didn’t make it to his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. He died June 13 at the age of 75.

But Bowlen’s legacy was sealed this weekend in Canton.

On Friday night, his family accepted his framed yellow jacket. They celebrated with a party afterward.

On Saturday night, six Bowlen family members and Broncos trainer Steve Antonopulos unveiled Bowlen’s bust. It quickly became the most emotional moment of the induction ceremony.

Bowlen was honored with a video presentation featuring Antonopulous, Bowlen’s presenter, and some of his children. It served as Bowlen’s acceptance speech and had many of his supporters in tears.

Bowlen shaped the Broncos into one of the most storied franchises in NFL history during his 35 years as owner, and he was remembered after a long wait.