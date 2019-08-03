Raiders great Cliff Branch dies at 71

Getty Images

Cliff Branch, a big-play wide receiver whose speed exemplified the Raiders’ style of offensive football in the 1970s and 1980s, has died at the age of 71.

Raiders owner Mark Davis confirmed Branch’s death in a brief statement.

“Cliff was my best friend,” Davis said. “I will miss him dearly.”

A star receiver and record-setting kickoff returner at Colorado, Branch was also a good enough sprinter that after the Raiders drafted him in 1972, he gave some consideration to trying to run in that summer’s Olympics before deciding to focus full-time on football.

By his third season in 1974, Branch had emerged as a star, leading the NFL in receiving yards, with 1,092, and receiving touchdowns, with 13. Two years later, in 1976, he would again lead the league in touchdowns while averaging an incredible 24.2 yards per catch.

Branch was a three-time first-team All-Pro and played his entire career with the Raiders. He was the only wide receiver who was on all three of the Raiders’ Super Bowl-winning teams, in 1976, 1980 and 1983.