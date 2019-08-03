Spencer Ware plans to reach injury settlement with Colts, play for another team

Getty Images

The Colts announced on Friday that they are placing running back Spencer Ware on the physically unable to perform list, which means he can’t play for them this season. But Ware says he will play in 2019.

“I am NOT done for season,” Ware wrote on Twitter. “When things happen you have to adjust and treat accordingly. I’m going to play THIS YEAR, so there are things that need to be done before that happens that’ll put me in the best case scenario. MINOR,MINOR, MINOR setback because of timing.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ware’s plan is to reach an injury settlement with the Colts and then get his release, which would allow him to play for another team. Ware had ankle surgery and should be ready to play around the start of the regular season.

Ware had 51 carries for 246 yards and 20 catches for 224 yards for the Chiefs last season. He signed with the Colts as a free agent in April.