Vikings add cornerback Bene Benwikere

The Vikings have been checking out veteran cornerbacks, and they signed one Saturday.

The team announced the addition of cornerback Bene Benwikere. To make room for him on the roster, they waived rookie cornerback Terrence Alexander.

Benwikere has bounced around nearly a quarter of the league in his five seasons. Originally a fifth-round pick of the Panthers, he has also been with the Dolphins, Packers, Bengals, Cowboys, Cardinals, and Raiders.

The Vikings have been checking out depth at the position, working out veterans Morris Claiborne and Orlando Scandrick. Mike Hughes began camp on the physically unable to perform list, and Holton Hill will be suspended for eight games, keeping them interested in available options.