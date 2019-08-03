Warren Moon settles sexual harassment lawsuit

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon reportedly has settled a sexual harassment lawsuit that derailed his post-playing career as a Seahawks broadcaster.

According to the Washington Post, via ESPN.com, Wendy Haskell claimed that Moon made “unwanted and unsolicited” sexual advances toward her while she was employed as Moon’s assistant.

“Both sides realized the appropriate thing to do was to settle with my client,” attorney Diana L. Fitzgerald, who represents Haskell, told the Post. “We’re very pleased with the settlement and believe justice is served.”

Haskell claimed that Moon committed sexual battery by grabbing the her crotch during a trip to Seattle and also pulled her bathing suit off after slipping a drug into her drink during a trip to Mexico in October 2017. She likewise claimed that Moon forced her to share a hotel room and bed with him while the two were on business trips together.

Moon has denied the allegations, but he admitted that at times they shared a room. Moon immediately took a leave of absence after the lawsuit was filed in December 2017, and as of 2018 he had not returned.