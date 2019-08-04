Andy Reid: Damien Williams missing “quite a bit” with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Damien Williams stepped up for the Chiefs when they needed a running back last season, but he’s giving others a chance to step up in training camp this year.

Williams has not practiced yet this summer because of a hamstring injury and that’s opened the door fo Carlos Hyde, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and Tremon Smith to catch the eye of head coach Andy Reid. Reid said on Saturday that Hyde, in particular, has made the most of his opportunities.

“He’s missed quite a bit, missed a lot of plays but it’s been great for the other guys,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “Carlos has done a nice job. He’s getting a lot of reps and he’s taking advantage of them.”

The Chiefs were clear about Williams being their starting running back this offseason, but extended looks at other options can lead to a change in plans. Reid said he “can’t tell you exactly when” Williams will get back on the field and the sooner is likely the better for the status quo remaining in place in the Kansas City backfield.