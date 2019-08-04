Broncos plan to throw Theo Riddick “into the mix”

Getty Images

The Broncos have added running back Theo Riddick to a depth chart that includes Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, and Devontae Booker, among others. The team’s plan for Riddick is simple.

“Right now he’s going to get thrown in the mix,” coach Vic Fangio told reporters on Sunday. “He’s had a good history in his career of being a good receiver out of the backfield and a good threat in that way. Obviously, we’ll see if we can fit him in that way. and he still has that going for him. He’s been a good receiver. I’ve seen him play the last four years in the same division and he had a couple good routes here today.”

Riddick said he was blindsided by the Lions’ decision to cut him, but ultimately not shocked. “It’s the name of the game,” Riddick said. “It just kind of sparked that fire in you and it’s lit.”

He decided that the Broncs were the right fight “[b]ecause they are going to utilize my talent and my strengths.”

“I have a lot of experience being in the game for six years,” Riddick said. “We got a young room — very talented, but hopefully I can help them out in terms of things they can see before it happens. You only can get that from experience, so hopefully it comes in handy.”

Ultimately, it won’t come in handy for one of the guys currently on the roster, because in the zero-sum game of putting a team together, Riddick’s arrival means someone else will be gone, assuming Riddick makes the team.