Chris Carson continues to hold off Rashaad Penny

Getty Images

The Seahawks held a mock game on Saturday, but competition continues to be a very real thing for the team. And last year’s starting running back Chris Carson, a seventh-round pick in 2017, continues to keep his grip on the job over Rashaad Penny, a first-round selection in 2018.

“Carson continues to look like the best running back on the roster,” writes Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “That’s not to say Penny has been bad. In fact, he looked really explosive on a few screen passes Saturday; he’s just not at the same level as Carson right now.”

Coach Pete Carroll specifically praised Penny on Saturday.

“Rashaad is doing great,” Carroll told reporters. “Rashaad came back with his weight in a place where his body fat was way down from what it was before. He had a great offseason, he’s stronger and faster than he’s been. He looks really, really good right now. We are really excited about it.”

Carson finished 2018 with 1,147 yards. Penny added 419, but he actually had a slightly higher average (4.9 yards vs. 4.7).

Penny appeared in 14 regular-season games with no starts. Carson appeared in 14 games as well, with 14 starts.

The departure of Mike Davis via free agency to the Bears could result in more attempts for Penny, giving him a chance to reach his ceiling and possibly to carve into the production gap between himself and Carson.