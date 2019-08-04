Colt McCoy tops first Washington’s first QB depth chart

Getty Images

The first depth charts of training camp often don’t wind up meaning much, but quarterback competitions always grab eyeballs.

Washington’s got one of those competitions and their first depth chart came out on Sunday. It shows Colt McCoy in the No. 1 slot with Case Keenum at No. 2 and first-round pick Dwayne Haskins in the third spot. When head coach Jay Gruden talked about the competition last week, it didn’t sound like anything was close to being settled.

“Colt’s got the most experience in the system, but he still hasn’t played a whole lot,” Gruden said. “He hasn’t taken a lot of reps. Last year it was all about Alex [Smith, the year before that it was all about Kirk [Cousins], and getting them ready. Case has all the reps, but he doesn’t have much experience in the system. He’s doing a nice job, and obviously Dwayne is a rookie. All three of them have shown flashes of being really good and really productive, and all three have shown flashes of, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get better.'”

Washington faces Cleveland on Thursday in the first game action of the preseason for the three quarterbacks.