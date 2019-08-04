Jaguars signing Roc Thomas

Getty Images

The Jaguars are adding a running back to the roster, but he won’t be able to help them in the first three weeks of the regular season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jags are signing Roc Thomas to their 90-man roster.

Thomas was waived by the Vikings last month after the league announced that he’s been suspended three games for violating the substance abuse policy. Thomas was arrested for marijuana possession earlier this year and sentenced to probation in a plea deal this May.

Thomas made the Vikings as an undrafted rookie last year. He ran eight times for 30 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards in five appearances with the team. Thomas also returned one kickoff and played on special teams for Minnesota.