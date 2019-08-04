Jets sign TE Nick Truesdell

Getty Images

The Jets added another tight end to the roster ahead of this week’s preseason opener against the Giants.

The team announced the signing of Nick Truesdell to the 90-man roster. Offensive lineman Tyler Jones was waived in a corresponding move.

Truesdell bounced around indoor football leagues for a few years before landing on the Colts’ roster for a short stint in 2016. He was one of the final cuts by the Vikings in 2017 and spent time with the Salt Lake entry in the Alliance of American Football earlier this year.

He had 24 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns while in the AAF.

Chris Herndon is the top tight end for the Jets, but will miss the first four games of the year while serving a suspension. Ryan Griffin, Daniel Brown, Eric Tomlinson and fourth-round pick Trevon Wesco are also on hand.