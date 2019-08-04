Landon Collins plans to have “a lot of aggression” when facing the Giants

Getty Images

Washington safety Landon Collins reportedly will be hearing from the league office regarding his tongue-in-cheek vow to “accidentally” take out Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman prior to one of their two regular-season games this year. That doesn’t mean we’ll stop hearing from Collins regarding the animosity that he has for his former team.

“For me, it’s going to be a lot of aggression,” Collins said of facing the team that made him a second-round pick in 2015. “When I go to those types of games, I go to my college times. I was from Louisiana and I was playing LSU [while at Alabama]. So just being able to keep my composure as much as possible, keep my emotions in check and play within my defense. When you go against a team that you have some aggression against, you want to let some self-esteem out. You want to pick your times and pick your moments to do that. You got to be able to control it at the end of the day because it could hurt the team more than it could help. From that standpoint, I just got to keep the emotions under control.”

He’ll definitely need to be sure he keeps them under control during pre-game warmups, because no one will believe that anything that accidentally happens in the vicinity of the Giants bench was truly an accident.