Lions activate Darius Kilgo, sign Tarvarus McFadden

The Lions have taken another player off the non-football injury list.

The team announced on Sunday morning that defensive tackle Darius Kilgo has been cleared to practice for the first time this summer. Cornerback Darius Slay came off the list on Friday, which leaves defensive tackle Damon Harrison as the only player left on the NFI list.

Kilgo signed with the Lions in May and spent last season with the Titans.

In addition to changing Kilgo’s status, the Lions also announced the signing of cornerback Tarvarus McFadden. McFadden signed with the 49ers after going undrafted last year and split the season between their practice squad and the Colts’ practice squad.

The Lions waived wide receiver Deontez Alexander to round out Sunday’s moves.