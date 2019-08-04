Matthew Stafford throws a pick, delivers a hit

Getty Images

Quarterbacks can’t be hit during practice. Nothing about that red jersey says they can’t deliver a hit.

As explained by Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Stafford chased down and hit linebacker Jahlani Tavai during a recent training camp practice, after Tavai intercepted a Stafford pass. Actually, it was two hits: Stafford his Tavai and Stafford hit the ground.

“I felt bad about that, you know?” Stafford said Friday, via Meinke. “Like afterwards, I was like, that was kind of messed up. I’m in a red jersey, he can’t hit me, and I went and hit him. I was just being aggressive. But he’s a big kid, yeah.”

It was stupid not just because it’s a fight Stafford can’t win, but because Stafford unnecessarily put his body at risk. Which unnecessarily put the team at risk of relying on Tom Savage or David Fales.