More than 37,000 fans show up for Browns’ scrimmage

AP

The regular season doesn’t begin for more than a month, but the Browns already have notched a huge win.

According to the team, a crowd of 37,686 fans showed up for Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, zealously supporting a team that hopes to get to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

“It was not even half-filled and the energy is unreal,” quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the scrimmage. “You can feel it. People are excited to have football back here. The excitement is justified so now we have to go and make it right for them.”

The excitement was noticed by new head coach Freddie Kitchens.

“I understand the passion that these fans have, and they demonstrated every opportunity they have to do that,” Kitchens told reporters. “This is no different. This is an opportunity for them to come out, show their support and show their excitement. Yeah, there was adrenaline.”

Ten days into training camp, Kitchens feels good about where the Browns are.

“I like this team,” Kitchens said. “I like it when a team cares about each other. I like it when a team competes against each other very, very hard, and then they pick each other up and pat each other on the tail and do it again the next play. We are not totally there yet but we are going to get there. I think these guys are committed to getting there. If we get there, we will have a chance, but that only just gives us a chance. That is all it does. I think these guys are going to do that. They are committed to doing that. They have done nothing but work their tail off, done everything we have asked them to do and I expect it to continue. We are going to hold them accountable, but what I want to get to eventually is for them to hold themselves accountable to each other and then we will have something. We are headed in that direction. I am not satisfied, but I am happy up to this point. We are only a week and a half into this thing.”

Kitchens is right. Energy and excitement are great, but they lead to high expectations. And high expectations quickly can become panic if the team encounters some early-season adversity.

That will be the first significant challenge for the Browns — to focus on holding serve at home against the Titans to start the season and then to show up for a Monday night game against the Jets in Week Two looking like a team that is ready to compete at a high level. Even after that, it will be a long road to get to where they want to be. With high expectations, however, a fast start becomes critical, and Kitchens surely realizes that.