No firm plans for Kyler Murray’s playing time in first preseason game

Getty Images

Many teams will leave their starting quarterbacks on the bench for their first preseason game of the summer, but the Cardinals are taking a different approach with Kyler Murray this week.

The first overall pick will start against the Chargers on Thursday night and get his first NFL game action under his belt. How much action he’ll get remains to be seen.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Saturday that the team is not heading into the game with a set number of snaps for Murray to play.

“I think the goal is for us to get [Murray] out of the game with him feeling good about what went on out there,” Kingsbury said, via ArizonaSports.com. “And so whatever that takes, if it’s three plays, it’ll be three plays. If it’s 10-12 plays, it’ll be 12. I think we’ll just figure that out as the game’s going and how he feels and go from there. The main objective is to get good work, have him feel comfortable and feel good about the result.”

Getting Murray out on a high note would count as a successful first night of work for a Cardinals offense that is going to look very different than the one they rolled out last year.