Panthers sign CB Ryan Pulley

The Panthers swapped out one defensive back for another on Sunday.

Cornerback Ryan Pulley is the new arrival in Carolina. Safety Kai Nacua was waived to make room for Pulley on the 90-man roster.

Pulley went undrafted out of Arkansas this year and signed with the Cardinals. He was waived by Arizona a short time later.

Pulley played in 34 games over four years for the Razorbacks. He was credited with 94 tackles, four tackles for loss and five interceptions.

Nacua ended last season on Carolina’s practice squad. He had 14 tackles in 16 appearances with the Browns in 2017.

The Panthers now have nine cornerbacks on the roster. Nacua’s departure leaves them with eight safeties.