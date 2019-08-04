Report: Antonio Brown day-to-day after seeing foot specialist

AP

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said last week that he wants to get the party started with wide receiver Antonio Brown, but the festivities remain on hold for the time being.

Brown went to see a foot specialist on Saturday after missing several days of practice at training camp. The good news out of that meeting is that Brown has not been ruled out for an extended period of time, but Brown may not be practicing for a little while.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brown is considered day-to-day after the visit to the doctor.

Brown opened camp on the non-football injury list, but was activated from that list on July 28 upon being cleared for practice. It was only a few days later that Brown wound up on the sideline due to his current ailment.