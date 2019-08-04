Report: Kamu Grugier-Hill to miss regular season time with MCL injury

Getty Images

The Eagles may be without linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to open the regular season.

Grugier-Hill stayed down after a collision with running back Jordan Howard in Saturday’s practice and grabbed his left knee. He took a cart back inside after limping to the sideline.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Grugier-Hill has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 MCL sprain. He is expected to remain out into the regular season with the hope of returning to action “relatively early” in the year.

Grugier-Hill is entering his third year with the Eagles and is pencilled into a starting job for the second straight year. He had 45 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble while starting 10 games during the 2018 season.

Nigel Bradham has not done team drills yet in camp, so the Eagles are down a couple of linebackers. Zach Brown, Nate Gerry and L.J. Fort are among the healthy players at the position right now.