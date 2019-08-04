Reports: Tom Brady’s new deal runs through 2021, includes $8 million raise this year

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 4, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s next contract will tie him to the Patriots for the next three seasons, and give him an immediate pay raise.

The deal Brady and the Patriots have agreed on runs through 2021 and includes an $8 million raise this year, according to multiple reports.

Under his old deal, Brady was slated to make a $14 million base salary and another $1 million in per-game roster bonuses this season. The new deal pays him $23 million this year.

There’s no word on the full details of the contract and how much he’ll make in 2020 and 2021. Given that Brady is now 42 years old, it’s debatable whether he’ll even reach the 2021 season, when he’ll be 44. But Brady has said he sees himself playing until he’s 45, so perhaps he could not only play out this contract, but even sign another one after that.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Reports: Tom Brady’s new deal runs through 2021, includes $8 million raise this year

  4. No wonder the patriots are good….draft,sign,scout….they don’t over pay and always find a way to replace guys who think they are owed tons of money. Amazing and wished teams would follow suit.

  5. To put things into some perspective, Andrew Luck, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, and Matthew Stafford are paid more. Matthew Stafford will earn $29.5 million, Kirk Cousins will earn $29 million, Andrew Luck is set to earn $27.5 million, Aaron Rodgers will earn $26.5 million, Russell Wilson will earn $26.2 million and Roethlisberger’s salary is $26.2 million.

  6. This is great news for the rest of the league, the AFC East in particular. His stats were down last year, that’s just a fact, and at 42 that’s not going to reverse.

    Bill has no attachments when it comes to winning, he’s too smart to do a deal like this. This has Kraft written all over it.

  7. Cap hit is the only true indication of a player’s compensation. Brady’s cap hit before this extension was 27 million.

  8. On the field for 18 years Brady has been average:

    – averaging a super bowl appearance every other year.
    – averaging a super bowl win every third year.

    The dynasty continues…

  10. De Smith and his NFLPA are angry today because Tom Brady took less than his market value.
    Unions ALWAYS want to jack up salaries as much as possible, at everyone else’s expense of course.

  11. So, even though people like to ignore the cap number, if it is a $8 million raise for this year, that would make Brady the highest paid QB in the NFL for 2019. He was forth, behind Stafford, Cousins, and Luck. The cap number includes all bonus prepaid for the given season. Brady’s cap was $27 million for the year. Staffords is $29.5 million, Cousins $29 million, and Luck $27.525 million. Personally, I was expecting it go go up by 3-4 million, which still would have made him the highest paid. It will be interesting to see what it really is.

    Historically, Brady’s “team friendly” deals have been near term cap friendly, not necessarily dollars cheap. They usually come with big up front bonuses.

  13. FootballSeasonRules says:
    August 4, 2019 at 1:53 pm
    To put things into some perspective, Andrew Luck, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, and Matthew Stafford are paid more. Matthew Stafford will earn $29.5 million, Kirk Cousins will earn $29 million, Andrew Luck is set to earn $27.5 million, Aaron Rodgers will earn $26.5 million, Russell Wilson will earn $26.2 million and Roethlisberger’s salary is $26.2 million

    Right. That’s because Brady accepts deals that pay him far below market value. This is nothing new

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!