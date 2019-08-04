Saints sign Jacquizz Rodgers

Getty Images

Jacquizz Rodgers has added another NFC South team to his resume.

Rodgers entered the NFL as a Falcons fifth-round pick in 2011 and he spent the last three years with the Buccaneers, so the Saints had plenty of opportunities to scout him before signing him to their roster. As the picture accompanying this post makes clear, Rodgers took part in practice with his new team on Saturday.

Rodgers’s arrival meant the end of Rob Kelley‘s brief stay with the team. Kelley signed with the team early last week, but was dropped from the roster to make room for Rodgers.

The veteran back ran 33 times for 106 yards and a touchdown while catching 38 passes for 304 yards last season. He’ll join Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray in the New Orleans backfield.