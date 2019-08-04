T.J. Watt off PUP list

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt‘s been given the green light to practice at training camp.

Watt experienced tightness in his hamstring during a conditioning run after arriving at camp and the Steelers placed him on the physically unable to perform list. Watt was not expected to be out long and that proved to be the case.

The Steelers activated Watt from the list on Sunday. He will take part in his first on-field work with his teammates at a Sunday night practice at Heinz Field.

Watt’s return to work leaves the Steelers without any player on the active PUP or non-football injury lists. Ryan Shazier is on the reserve PUP list and will remain with the team while continuing his recovery from a spinal cord injury.