Texans waive running back D’Onta Foreman

D'Onta Foreman went from being a big part of the Texans plans for the year to being unemployed.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are waiving the veteran running back because they “weren’t happy with his work habits.”

Foreman missed most of last year with a torn Achilles, but had apparently recovered and showed encouraging signs to coaches during OTAs.

That view apparently wasn’t shared by coach Bill O’Brien. When he was asked recently about the third running back spot behind Lamar Miller and Foreman, O’Brien said: “Who’re the first two?” When Lamar Miller and Foreman were mentioned, he replied, “Miller,” and said the backup job was “wide open.”

That leaves veterans Josh Ferguson, Buddy Howell, and Taiwan Jones competing for the backup job, along some with undrafted rookies.