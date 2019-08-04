Tom Brady’s contract removes lame-duck label, but not lame-duck reality, for 2019

Posted by Mike Florio on August 4, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT
Without a contract extension, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was potentially entering his last year with the team. With a contract extension, Brady is potentially entering his last year with the team.

As Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com aptly explains, the move changes nothing about the possibility that 2019 will be Brady’s last ride in New England. It possibly will change the narrative that he’s careening toward a departure, even though it shouldn’t.

Brady received an extra $8 million this year, and the team reportedly picked up $5.5 million in cap space. Since the contract is a two-year extension (a three-year deal), the creation of $5.5 million in cap space comes from a signing bonus of $8.25 million. The balance of his $23 million will be in the form of salary and, possibly, the retention of the $1 million in per-game roster bonuses.

The details of the 2020 and 2021 compensation have yet to be leaked. The numbers, when they emerge, likely will cement the notion that the Patriots could decide to move on after 2019, especially since the cap charge would be only $5.5 million for doing so.

So Brady has gotten an extra $8 million, the team has engineered a relatively small amount of cap relief, and the Patriots have secured dibs on keeping Brady for 2020 without having to apply the franchise tag at $32.4 million or without having to potentially risk letting him hit the open market and being grossly overpaid by a team that cares far less about Brady’s specific football abilities in 2020 and far more about the millions Brady could help a franchise generate in ticket sales, jersey sales, and everything else that goes along with having the greatest quarterback of all time under contract.

  1. After winning the Superbowl last year Tom Brady talked about how special it would be to make it back next year and become only the second team to make it to 4 Superbowls in a row. I honestly think that he wants the Patriots to be the first team to make it to 5 in a row. If they make it this year, win or lose, he will be back next year.

  3. ………”well I just want to let you know that this is the best decision this franchise has made”…….

    -GOAT2GOAT Owner

    #whoamitoargue?

  6. No reason he can’t play to 45+, if it works out for his family. NE invests in its O-line, which is a key piece to Brady’s longevity. It has, arguably, the best Oline coach in the game. Most sacks Brady takes these days are on Brady for holding the ball. Otherwise, quick receivers, quick releases, and excellent protection keep him upright. With 20 years on the team, its a glorified touch league for him. And QBs can play touch football til they are 50.
    The game’s won and lost with the Oline. NE turned a D1 wrestler into a decent olineman, has played, and won, with a center playing right tackle, and makes excellent picks – like Cannon, who dropped in draft due to lymphoma – when others didn’t take the risk.

  7. The spin in Curran’s article is basically that from the teams perspective Brady is playing year to year and needs to prove it each year to stay with the team. Brady has been consistent in his message that he wants to play until he’s 45 and he doesn’t want to play for anybody else.

    What more does Brady need to prove?

  8. Pats will realize quickly if they release Brady after 2019 how in flux they will be lol. Just let the GOAT go out on his own terms. Oh im sure they will replace him easily though… lol

  9. the Patriots could decide to move on after 2019

    >>

    thats the most idiotic thing I’ve ever heard.
    I dont think any coach or GM in the history of the game would ever ‘move on’ from Brady at any age.

  10. At this point I think it’s all about Mr. Kraft’s relationship with Brady. It’s no longer about football or the Patriot’s way. Last season, the defense and the running game carried Brady over the finish line. They will need to do the same this season but I don’t think Mr Kraft will ever Brady play for another team.

  13. OK, so Brady, who just won a Super Bowl said that he wants to play until 45, the Patriots,who have nobody to replace him, signed him to a team-friendly contract until 45 but you still feel the need to bend over backward to invent scenarios where he is dumped/traded in the next couple of years.
    Why should you trust the facts when you can live in a self-created fantasy world?

  14. It’s called an out. He will restructure it again next year to be more cap friendly. How many times have they been down this road and you haters still get lost.

  15. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    August 4, 2019 at 5:10 pm

  16. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    August 4, 2019 at 5:10 pm

  17. streetyson says:
    August 4, 2019 at 4:54 pm
    Belichick says the reported deal is mostly prove-it, performance-based pay.

    People thumbed this down. But I think it is spot on and better than delusional Pats fans like Patriots Fan Talk. The guy is 42, despite PFT’s “not slowing down” award winning piece, and he was not statistically as good last year against a perennially crappy AFC East. BB is doing the right thing.

    And that is why he is so damned good. BB is the reason for that team.

  20. Last season, the defense and the running game carried Brady over the finish line.
    ————————————
    There were lot of defenses that were better, but there was only one QB who gave his team a chance against Chiefs, and that is Brady.

