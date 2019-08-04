Yannick Ngakoue reports to Jaguars camp

Getty Images

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue had to report to Jaguars training camp by Tuesday in order to be credited with an accrued season in 2019 and he beat the clock by a couple of days.

The Jaguars announced on Sunday morning that Ngakoue has reported to the team facility, which brings his holdout to an end in time for Ngakoue to get credit for the season he needs to be on track for unrestricted free agency at the end of the season.

Ngakoue’s path to free agency could be blocked by a franchise tag, although he’d surely prefer landing a long-term deal that would bump his salary to the level that the likes of Frank Clark, Dee Ford and DeMarcus Lawrence reached this offseason. All were tagged to open the offseason and Clark and Ford were traded before landing their deals, so there’s a lot to still play out for Ngakoue.

Ngakoue was a 2016 third-round pick and has recorded 29.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles through his first three seasons.