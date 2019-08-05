Adam Gase: It’s easy for me to call plays for Sam Darnold

Getty Images

When Adam Gase agreed to become the new Jets head coach in January, he cited the presence of quarterback Sam Darnold as one of the biggest reasons why he wanted the job.

That feeling has not diminished over the first months of their working relationship. Gase said he thinks Darnold is throwing the ball with more velocity than he did last season and that the quarterback’s overall skill set is making it easy for him to do his job.

“I think what it’s allowed me to do is, it’s easy for me to call plays,” Gase said at a Monday press conference. “You don’t worry about, if you have a negative play you’re ready to call the next one. He’s not the kind of quarterback you’re looking to protect. You’re kind of looking at it in terms of, let him work the offense and get on the ball and use the running game to help him. There’s no limitations on him and it’s fun as a play caller.”

Gase didn’t say whether he will be calling plays for Darnold against the Giants on Thursday night, but it’s clear he’s looking forward to getting that part of the program up and running.