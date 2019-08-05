Alex Smith embracing the challenge of his comeback

AP

While Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins fight for the starting job, Alex Smith is fighting to get back on the field.

Smith won’t play this year while rehabbing from his gruesome leg injury. He hopes to play again.

For now, all Smith can do is rehab and help the other quarterbacks in any way he can. Smith has attended almost every practice.

“It’s definitely a different role for me, a different capacity,” Smith told the Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael on Monday, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “I’m loving being down here; I’m glad I came down. This whole experience for me has kind of been flexible with my rehab and coming back. I made the decision to come down here, and I’m really happy with it. It’s nice to be around the guys. Selfishly for me, it’s helped me pass some time. I’ve been getting good work in, but at the same time, obviously a different role, almost like a coach a little bit, especially with the quarterbacks.”

Smith is on crutches, with his leg in a cast from his foot almost to his knee. But he no longer is wearing the external fixator that held multiple bones in place for the first several months of his recovery.

“I’m doing well. I am,” Smith said. “I’m as optimistic as I’ve ever been. I’ve continued to progress. I don’t think I’ve ever anticipated what this road would be like. I don’t think I knew what it would be like. It’s longer than I thought. But like I said, I’m still progressing and really optimistic about what is ahead of me.”

Smith is back in the weight room and said he is not limited to the upper body. He also has thrown some passes while seated.

He “without a doubt” wants to come back.

“I still feel like I’m young at heart and got a lot left ahead of me. I want to take that on,” Smith said.