Alex Tanney helps prepare Eli Manning, Daniel Jones

Getty Images

This year, trick-shot artist Alex Tanney will be trying to pull a rabbit out of his hat. Or some other orifice.

As explained by Tom Rock of Newsday, Tanney is helping the two quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart, Eli Manning and Daniel Jones, get ready for the season. More specifically, Tanney is helping to prepare Jones to become the starter, at some point.

“Anything I can do to help our team win,” Tanney told Rock. “Helping break down film throughout the week to help the coaches out, anything Eli or Daniel needs. I don’t have a ton of playing experience but I feel like I have a lot of knowledge in different systems and about different defenses. I just try to share as much knowledge as I possibly can with those guys.”

With Manning focused on getting himself ready (and better), Tanney is helping to get Jones ready — by among other things helping Jones glean lessons and information from Manning.

“There are definitely times when Eli is in and we’re standing behind them and either I’ll see something [and point it out] or Daniel will see something and ask about it,” Tanney told Rock. “‘Did you see that safety?’ Or ‘Why did he do that?’ Yeah, I try to help as much as I can.”

With Tanney’s help, Jones already has climbed to No. 2 on the depth chart. The real question is whether the Giants will keep a third quarterback this year. Maybe the team will want Tanney around to continue the tutelage of their rookie first-round pick. It sounds like coach Pat Shurmur already is sold on that possibility.

“I’ve always been a fan of his,” Shurmur told Rock regarding Tanney. “He’s smart, you watch him and he makes really good throws out here in practice, and he has a veteran presence . . . I just think that at the right positions, having a veteran around really helps.”

Having Tanney around will definitely help Jones, especially since Manning won’t and shouldn’t be embracing the challenge of getting Tanney read to take Manning’s job. Which Jones presumably will do, eventually.