Bill Belichick: I’m not going to talk about Tom Brady’s contract

AP

The Patriots and Tom Brady have agreed on a new contract, but if you thought you were going to hear a lot about it from Bill Belichick, you haven’t been paying attention over the last 20 years.

Belichick was mum about Brady’s contract when asked about it before the Patriots’ joint practice with the Lions today.

“It’s always good to come to an agreement with a player, any player, so that’s a good thing. I’m not going to talk about the contract, so we’ll move on from that,” Belichick said.

Belichick did allow himself to give some positive comments about Brady.

“Tom’s been very consistent throughout the course of his career. I think we’re off to a good start in training camp. We all have a long way to go, but Tom’s worked hard and put in a lot of time, a lot of work, as he always does. He’s very well prepared. So looking forward to just building through the season and getting better on a daily basis,” Belichick said.

The Patriots have not yet announced Brady’s deal, but it’s expected to be signed, sealed and delivered soon.