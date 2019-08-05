Bobby Wagner gets minor leg procedure, Ed Dickson may need surgery

AP

Fresh off of signing a new contract with the Seahawks, standout middle linebacker Bobby Wagner had a minor procedure done on his leg to get himself ready for the regular season.

Meanwhile, tight end Ed Dickson may need surgery on his knee that could sideline him for the start of the year.

Wagner “had a little procedure done,” per head coach Pete Carroll, that is not expected to affect his availability for the start of the year. Carroll didn’t mention the name of the procedure specifically but indicated it is the same procedure several Seahawks have had over the last few years. It has previously been referred to as Regenokine, which is a blood-spinning therapy that supposedly reduces inflammation.

“He has done it a couple of times before, it has been successful for him and it has helped him out over the years, so it just felt like it was time to do it,” Carroll said.

Carroll indicated that Wagner is still likely to play in the preseason.

The same may not be the case for Dickson, who is dealing with a bothersome knee. Dickson did not take part in the team’s mock game scrimmage on Saturday due to the issue.

“We’re determining whether he needs surgery or not, that’s what we’re determining, and I don’t have the final word on that,” Carroll said. “It’s one that’s going to take us probably four or five weeks, maybe six weeks at the most (if surgery is needed). It’s very minor, but we’ve got to figure out exactly how to get this done and the timing of it and all.”

Wide receiver DK Metcalf is expected to play in Thursday’s preseason opener against Denver after sitting out the mock game with a minor oblique strain.

Safety Lano Hill was also activated off the physically unable to perform list after missing the first 10 days as he works back from a fractured hip that ended his season late last year.