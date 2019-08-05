Brian Flores: This is a good quarterback competition

Getty Images

The Dolphins had Ryan Fitzpatrick as their No. 1 quarterback to open camp, but the last few days have seen Josh Rosen turn in better work in practice and that’s led to questions about how long Fitzpatrick will remain in the top spot.

Fitzpatrick remains in that spot for now. Monday saw the Dolphins release their first depth chart of the summer and it shows Fitzpatick ahead of Rosen with the preseason opener on Thursday. While some head coaches disavow the unofficial depth charts published in August, Brian Flores affirmed that Fitzpatrick remains ahead during his press conference.

Flores said Rosen had some good days, but “by no means are we anointing him or crowning him” off of that.

“I like some of the things Ryan did,” Flores said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “I like some of the things Josh did. This is a good quarterback competition.”

Thursday’s game probably won’t settle anything at the quarterback position in Miami, but it will be an important data point for advancing the competition to a point where Fitzpatrick or Rosen wins the job.