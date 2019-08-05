Broncos sign Deyon Sizer, waive Jamarius Way

Getty Images

The Broncos signed defensive lineman Deyon Sizer on Sunday, the team announced. Denver waived wide receiver Jamarius Way in a corresponding move.

The Broncos needed another defensive lineman after losing Billy Winn to a partially torn right triceps, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports. Winn will undergo surgery.

Sizer is a rookie from Colorado State-Pueblo who played 41 games, with 25 starts, during his collegiate career. He made 138 tackles, 10 sacks and a fumble recovery.

He originally signed with the Broncos as a college free agent on May 13 before Denver waived him July 26.

Way signed July 20. He went undrafted this spring but had tryouts at rookie minicamps with the Packers, Buccaneers and Dolphins before the Broncos signed him.

He caught 108 passes for 1,617 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons at South Alabama.