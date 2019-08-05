Bucs linebacker Lavonte David had knee surgery

Getty Images

One of the Buccaneers’ top defenders probably won’t see any action in the preseason, but they hope he’s back when it matters.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Bucs linebacker Lavonte David had a surgical procedure on his knee, but the hope is that it will not keep him from playing in the regular season.

Of course, it’s always minor surgery when it’s not your knee.

Keeping him out of the preseason won’t matter much, but if the 29-year-old David misses any more time, it would be a significant blow to a defense that doesn’t have much margin for error.