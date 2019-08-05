Bucs says Lavonte David’s surgery “nothing serious”

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians didn’t sound particularly concerned about the recent knee surgery for linebacker Lavonte David.

Via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Arians said the procedure to repair a torn meniscus shouldn’t keep David out very long. Initial reports suggested he wouldn’t play in the preseason but should be ready for the start of the regular season.

“We’re gonna hold him out for a while. Nothing serious,” Arians said. “He’ll be ready to go soon.”

David had missed three days of practice, with Deone Bucannon stepping into the starting lineup in his absence, next to rookie Devin White.