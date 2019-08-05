Cardinals sign Michael Crabtree

Getty Images

The Cardinals have signed receiver Michael Crabtree, a source tells PFT.

Crabtree and rookie Kwad Smith from Akron were among the receivers to work out for the Cardinals on Monday.

Crabtree played at Texas Tech for Mike Leach, who also coached Kliff Kingsbury with the Red Raiders.

Crabtree, 31, played all 16 games for the Ravens last season. He made 54 catches for 607 yards and two touchdowns. It was his fewest receptions, yards and touchdowns since he played only five games for the 49ers in 2013.

The 10th overall choice in 2009, Crabtree played six seasons with the 49ers before going across the Bay to Oakland for three seasons.

He has 633 career catches for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns.