Colts claim D’Onta Foreman

D’Onta Foreman is staying in the AFC South.

Foreman, the running back waived by the Texans yesterday, was claimed by the Colts today, the team announced.

The Colts had been in the market for another running back after Spencer Ware was lost for the season. Foreman has talent, but he has struggled to recover from an Achilles injury and the Texans reportedly weren’t happy with his work ethic.

The Texans selected Foreman with the 89th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has 85 carries for 326 yards in his two-year NFL career.

To make room for Foreman on the roster, the Colts cut running back Keith Ford.