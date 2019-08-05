Cowboys waive Rico Gathers

AP

The Cowboys held onto Rico Gathers for three seasons, hoping he could become the latest college basketball player turned tight end. But Dallas finally gave up on Gathers on Monday.

The Cowboys have waived Gathers, the team website reports.

He made the practice squad in 2016 and was on injured reserve with a concussion in 2017 before finally making the 53-player roster last season. Gathers played 15 games, making three catches for 45 yards.

In June, the NFL announced a one-game suspension for Gathers to start the 2019 regular season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Gathers played basketball at Baylor and hadn’t played organized football since junior high before the Cowboys made him a sixth-round choice in 2016.

He had missed several days at training camp with a minor ankle injury.

Gathers’ departure leaves Jason Witten, Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Codey McElroy as the tight ends on the roster.

The Cowboys also cut offensive guard Tariq Cole, according to the NFL transactions report.