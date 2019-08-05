Eagles plan to use Johnathan Cyprien in various ways

Getty Images

The Eagles recently added safety Johnathan Cyprien, and it seems that they have big plans for him.

“We are going to plug him in in a lot of different places,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told reporters on Sunday. “We expect a lot from our safeties. We need multi-dimensional players; we think he is. We’ll just see where it takes us. . . . I think he fits well with us.”

Schwartz underscored the notion that having a guy like Cyprien on the roster brings real value to the team.

“Safeties are becoming very important in the NFL,” Schwartz said. “They’ve always been important, but even more so. . . . [Y]ou just hear all the guys [on TV] talking about mismatched tight ends and mismatched running backs.”

Great safety play can eliminate those advantages for tight ends and running backs.

“If you get guys that are multidimensional you can neutralize some of those kinds of players,” Schwartz said. “Have to be able to play in the box, in space, and things like that.”

A second-round pick of the Jaguars in 2013, Cyprien spent four years with the Jaguars and one with the Titans. He suffered a torn ACL in early August of 2018, ending what would have been his second season with the Titans.