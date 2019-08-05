Freddie Kitchens: I’ll fire any assistant who’s an unnamed source in the media

Getty Images

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has a stern warning for his assistant coaches: Keep your mouths shut, or lose your job.

Kitchens said today that if any of his assistant coaches ever leak information about the team to the media, he’ll fire them.

“The days of inside information and the days of unnamed sources and stuff like that have ended. So you’re not going to get information like that, ever. Anybody. And if I ever see it, they’re fired. Immediately. That’s the way we’re running this organization,” Kitchens said.

Kitchens said that after he was asked a question about recent criticism from former Browns assistant Bob Wylie, who said the Browns should have kept Gregg Williams as head coach, rather than hiring Kitchens. But Wylie wasn’t an unnamed source; he put his name behind that opinion and stated it publicly.

The Browns have had their share of embarrassing stories from unnamed sources, but the primary reason for that is that the Browns have been the worst team in the NFL over the last couple decades. If Kitchens wins, that will speak for itself, and it won’t much matter what anyone says about him, on or off the record.