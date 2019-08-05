Giants cut Austin Droogsma, claim Joey Alfieri

Getty Images

Austin Droogsma initially thought an invitation to Giants rookie minicamp was a prank because he was a shot putter in college and didn’t play football.

The Giants really wanted Droogsma to work out, though, and they saw enough potential to keep him around through the offseason and into training camp as an offensive lineman. Droogsma’s time with the team has come to an end, however.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that the Giants have cut Droogsma. They signed offensive lineman Malcolm Bunche, who was with the team for part of last season, to the 90-man roster in his place.

The Giants have not officially announced that move, but did announce that they have claimed linebacker Joey Alfieri off of waivers from the Eagles and signed defensive end Terrence Fede. Defensive back Mark McLaurin was placed on injured reserve and defensive end Alex Jenkins was wavied with an injury designation.