Golden Tate’s PED appeal will be heard on Tuesday

Soon, Giants receiver Golden Tate will move another major step toward learning whether he’ll miss the first 25 percent of the 2019 season.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that Tate’s appeal of a failed PED test will be heard on Tuesday in New York.

The good news for Tate is that PED appeals are now heard by independent arbitrators, not by the Commissioner or his hand-picked designee. That gives Tate a much more fair shake at winning. The bad news is that, unless he can challenge the sample-collection or testing process, he’s likely to lose.

The PED policy is unforgiving when it comes to unintentional ingestion of banned substances. Tate admits that he had a banned substance in his system; he claims that he took it as a fertility treatment, discontinuing it once he learned that it did indeed include a banned substance.

That may work in the court of public opinion. It’s not likely to work in the NFL’s court of law.