Jabaal Sheard recovering from knee surgery

Colts head coach Frank Reich said last week that defensive end Jabaal Sheard would miss some time with a knee injury and Monday brought word that he’s had a surgical procedure to deal with the issue.

Mike Chappell of FOX59 reports that Sheard had the procedure to address swelling in his knee that was keeping him from practicing.

The report does not put a timetable on how long it is expected to take for Sheard to make a full recovery, but does say that his availability for Week One is in some doubt as a result of the operation.

Sheard has started every game for the Colts over the last two seasons. He has 102 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles in those appearances.