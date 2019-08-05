Jets claim safety Gordon Igwebuike off waivers

Getty Images

The Jets shuffled their secondary depth Sunday.

The team claimed safety Godwin Igwebuike off waivers from the Eagles. To make room for him on the roster, they waived cornerback Jeremy Clark.

Igwebuike played in six games last year with the Buccaneers and 49ers, and was with the Eagles this offseason. He was originally an undrafted rookie from Northwestern.

Clark was the Jets’ sixth-round pick in 2017 from Michigan, and spent most of last year on the practice squad, appearing in two games the last two seasons.