Joe Jones will miss several weeks with partially torn triceps

Broncos linebacker Joe Jones will miss several weeks after injuring his triceps in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game.

Medical testing revealed a partially torn triceps, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9Sports reports, but Jones will not need surgery to repair it.

Jones, 25, is a core special teams player. He played all 16 games last season, seeing action on 25 defensive snaps and 346 on special teams.

He ended the season with 15 tackles.

Jones appeared in seven games with the Broncos as a rookie in 2017.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Cowboys in 2017. Jones also spent time with the Chargers and Seahawks before catching on with the Broncos.